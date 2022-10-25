Short on the theme of fit and training, tracksuits, shoes and towels are enough to train in the gym, at home or on vacation. But is not so. A dressing system focused on the color of the t-shirt or on the fantasy shorts and not on the manufacturing technology, will make us lose “pieces” of performance along the way. Sports such as football or rugby for men and women, for years have shown underneath the shorts “one”, a tight “two” shorts, a second skin that is not a habit, but a precise technical choice: the need for compression of the district musculo-articular involved in performance. From there, lines of “technical-sports underwear” for intense activities spread into sport, where, in addition to unusual body temperatures, significant efforts are made.

Fitness outfit: performance before fashion

We could not perform on the treadmill or in the park with the underwear usually worn: a wet slip while running it will represent a nuisance as well as a risk, with varying temperatures ranging from warm-hot to cold-cold in winter or air conditioners. Although not competitive our goal will be, better a few quality garments than many to wear without even realizing it and then find yourself displaced.

Fitness outfit: 5 tips

By dividing the “Outfit needs” by blocks, here they are:

1) shoulder-chest-arms area: essential t-shirt or tank top with graduated compression stretch fabric, breathable and reinforced in the chest-shoulder area. Where Cross Fit or Functional training is practiced, even if not mandatory, protective elastic bands in the elbow and knee area and “Lifting-straps” will be useful to hook the hands to the bar;

2) lower back area: you will need some protection-support in stretch and reinforced fabric, preferably just padded for a heavy load or alternatively a good training belt to be used on exercises such as deadlifts or heavy squats, but which is not too thin because it would be useless;

3) hips and buttocks area: highly supportive a specially designed under suit (sports underwear, in fact) or graduated compression shorts to securely surround the pelvis area while maintaining a constant temperature, perfectly breathable that contrasts humidity;

4) quadriceps area: an anti-cramp muscle compression sock is required, with protection around the knee that reaches mid-thigh, an accessory already in use by players. Technical innovations being disseminated;

5) calf-ankle area: a combination “shoe-sock” designed for our foot is essential, favoring the quality of the support over the aesthetic factor. To complete the work, where the sport fitness activity lasts for hours such as trail, trekking, running, excellent triple synergy “shoe-sock-plantar” that will avoid pain and injuries to feet and ankles caused by poor weight distribution bodily.

The back pain that may arise will thus be averted, because the success of the “start-up” of any training plan will always be there, in our feet.

