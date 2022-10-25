Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad series products have been good partners for office workers for many years. This year just happened to be the 30th anniversary of the ThinkPad series. They specially launched the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition, which is limited to 6,000 units worldwide. In addition, a series of ThinkPad products have also launched multiple special offers in the online store, including HK$200 cash coupons upon spending of HK$7,500 to HK$14,999, and HK$500 cash coupons upon spending of HK$15,000 to HK$19,999.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition

The 30th Anniversary Edition ThinkPad X1 Carbon features classic red, green, and blue patterns on the body, and the iconic TrackPoint of the ThinkPad series is also available in the three colors mentioned above. In addition, the 30th anniversary version is specially engraved on the bottom of the keyboard, and the independent number from 0001 to 6000 is engraved on the hinge cover, which highlights the uniqueness of this limited product. Lenovo also did not forget to support sustainable development when celebrating. Made of 100% decomposable fast renewable bamboo fiber, it is quite eco-friendly.

As for specifications, the 30th Anniversary Edition ThinkPad X1 Carbon adopts a high-profile route, equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 14-inch screen uses a 2.8K resolution OLED panel, which can provide more vivid color contrast performance.

Now LenovoPRO members can pre-order the 30th Anniversary Edition ThinkPad X1 Carbon for HK$19,949, and if you are interested in it, you can join as a member for free.

ThinkPad L15 Gen3

The ThinkPad L series strives to balance performance and price for users, so that commuters on a budget can experience the productivity offered by premium laptops. The ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 with a 15.6-inch FHD screen is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus an FHD webcam for video conferencing, Dolby Audio-enabled speakers and Dolby Voice AI noise suppression technology can provide good call conditions.

As for connectivity, it comes with two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2/Gen 1 port each, as well as HDMI 2.0 and a microSD card reader.

During the 30th Anniversary Promotion, the ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 with the above specifications is being reduced from the original price of HK$9,625 to HK$6,999, a huge discount of HK$2,626.

ThinkPad P14s Gen2

The ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 is powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 16GB of RAM plus a 512GB SSD, which provides excellent speed and performance. Equipped with a 14-inch, 300nits brightness FHD screen, coupled with the Quadro T500 discrete graphics card, it can handle basic rendering, drawing and other tasks. As for connectivity, it comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 ports, as well as HDMI 2.0 and a microSD card reader.

During the 30th Anniversary Promotion, the ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 with the above specifications is being reduced from the original price of HK$16,204 to HK$10,798, a huge discount of HK$5,406.

