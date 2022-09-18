Proper nutrition is essential for salute, with specific needs related to personal needs but also to age. The over category, for example, must aim for protein foods and products able to slow down the natural muscle decay. The latter, also known as sarcopenia, is the natural loss of muscle tone. This is why it is important to run for cover, preferably gradually and with the support of the most suitable foods. But where can proteins be recovered? Is it better to follow an omnivorous diet or is it possible to follow a vegetarian diet? Let’s find out together.

Protein and muscle mass, which is the most suitable choice

The health of the body and, in particular, of the muscles comes through the intake of proteins easily recoverable through food. Experts agree that there are no substantial differences between the various protein sources, what matters is to offer the body an adequate and well-balanced intake. For this avegetarian food balanced does not increase the risk of sarcopenia, and can improve the quality of life for the category as well senior. In fact, it can turn into a valid ally, preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and overweight. As always, it is important to ask for support from an expert, who will be able to create a personalized diet, with the right amount of foods useful for personal well-being. An important balance that ensures energy and strength, in tandem with a healthy lifestyle.

Proteins, what they are and where to find them

Proteins are macromolecules made up of sequences of amino acidsthese unite with each other through so-called bonds peptide, so as to form long chains. The protein amino acids present in the body must be integrated with those taken through food, an indispensable presence for the growth and well-being of cells and tissues. The requirement changes over time but it is essential to allow the body to constantly regenerate. They are not only important for muscle mass but also for ensuring the digestive process, the transport of oxygen in the blood, as well as improving immunitary defense, supporting DNA regulation. According to experts, it is necessary to take at least 0.83 grams of protein per kg of body weight per day, in order to satisfy natural needs. If proteins of animal origin are defined ad high biological valuebecause they contain all nine essential amino acids, the vegetable ones are defined a low biological value.

Combining the latter with each other allows you to take all the amino acids useful for the body, such as mixing legumes and cereals. But what are the vegetable proteins easily recoverable? For the body to respond in the right way it is necessary to rely on a personalized vegetarian diet, created by a nutritionist who takes into account individual needs and problems. The body must be able to rely on main nutrients useful for sustenance, not only proteins in a calibrated way but also vitamin D and B12 and mineral salts. A healthy energy source, low in fat and sugar, easily intercepted in some products, such as cereals that is spelled, millet, buckwheat, seitan, beans, chickpeas, lentils, dried broad beans, peas, soy and derivatives such as tofu, tempeh, miso, tamari shoyu, wheat muscle.

But also dried fruit such as walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pine nuts, roasted peanuts, cashews to be taken in moderation so as not to exceed with fats. Followed by sesame seeds, hemp and pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, algae like spirulina. In small quantities also the fruit, for example avocados, blackberries, bananas, kiwis, raspberries, mangoes; And the vegetables, such as cabbage, artichokes, peppers, potatoes, asparagus, quinoa, and spinach. And obviously egg and dairy products. The advantage is given by the combination of proteins with nutrients but also fiber and water, perfect for the well-being of the bacterial flora. But a vegetarian choice should not lead to excessive doses of eggs, cheese or pasta but lead to one menu vario, balanced and beneficial. An important precaution for those seniors who must be careful not to exceed with fats and sugars, but who can find benefits thanks to a vegetarian diet.