Proper nutrition as a source of daily well-being, especially in winter when food is transformed into an important source of energy and nourishment. The seasonal vegetables, in particular, they provide an adequate dose of mineral salts, antioxidant vitamins for a contrasting action against the cold and ailments. Seniors, in particular, must be able to rely on a balanced menu and well balanced.

An important support also for the last part of the winter season, still subjected to the threat of viruses and end-of-winter flus. With the ability to make invigorating recipes, appetizing, easily assimilated and able to comfort the body and mood. So let’s find out which seasonal vegetables are the most suitable for the well-being of seniors and some creative solutions to prepare them easily.

The most suitable for over

A correct and balanced diet is an important ally for the well-being of the body, because it guarantees the right amount nourishment keeping the most important features active. Particularly in winter, when cold and ailments undermine personal health, reducing itsenergy and daily strength. Two indispensable elements for tackling daily tasks, especially for the most active seniors struggling with a busy routine of appointments and commitments. Seasonal foods always play a role of great support and contrast against winter ailments, especially winter ailments verdure. Very useful for a valid purification, to improve the functionality of organs such as the heart, kidneys, liver and facilitate good intestinal transit. Let’s find out the ones that can’t miss on the table.

cabbage, kale, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, broccoli, savoy cabbage contain a lot , vitamins such as C, B1, B2 and have an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action. They are antidepressants, protect the heart and circulation and play a role Root vegetables such as the fleshy turnip rich in vitamins A and C, mineral salts and with an antioxidant action, followed by carrot, radish, beetroot, parsnips rich in vitamins C and B, low-calorie Jerusalem artichoke and perfect for counteracting cholesterol and suitable for those suffering from diabetes , and potato source of vitamins C, B, mineral salts and high satiating power

it protects the heart, is rich in antioxidants and strengthens the immune system. fennel, turnip greens, thistle to defend the purification of the liver and intestines, rich in mineral salts and fibres, artichoke, which lowers cholesterol, generous in potassium and vitamins C, K and group B, purifies the body; Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, celery, catalonia, ribs, herbs are true allies of the body’s health because they are an important source of potassium but low in sodium and give a good supply of calcium, magnesium, folate, polyphenols and fibre. They also prevent arterial hypertension and purify the body.

Winter vegetables, some healthy proposals

For a good daily diet it is important to ask your doctor or therapist for support nutritionist trustworthy, who will be able to offer the best combinations based on individual needs. In particular if there are pathologies, allergies or some medicines are being taken. The winter seasonal vegetables it is important to buy them at zero kilometer so as to also reduce the impact on the environment, while making use of healthy products rich in nourishment and properties. As regards the preparation of the same, one can make use of personal creativity by creating many soups or savory velvety soups, for example with pumpkin and leeks, or with beets, Jerusalem artichokes and carrots.

Without forgetting the black cabbage which can enrich stews, soups or turn into a delicious side dish. Cabbages and cauliflowers can be blanched and sautéed in a pan with garlic and a pinch of herbs and spices. But they can also be ingredients for savory pies. Green leafy vegetables can be eaten fresh or cooked such as spinach, thistles, ribs, artichokes. The super cheap herbs can be sautéed in a pan with a cherry tomato, garlic and a pinch of salt. Winter greens can be made into purees, gravy, mini patties, appetizers, salads, soupscarpaccio or in a delicious filling for fresh homemade pasta, or vegetarian meatloaf.