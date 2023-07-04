Home » Overcome the limits in your head News.at
Health

Overcome the limits in your head News.at

by admin
Overcome the limits in your head News.at

You have a good idea. Then you think about it for a long time, and at some point you let it go. The implementation suddenly seems too big, too difficult, too expensive, too uncomfortable. You have built a big fence in your head that you can no longer climb over. The questions we ask ourselves is: How do I become mentally stronger, at work, but also in private life? How do I move from whining to doing and realizing my potential? How do I set goals and achieve them? Or in short: How do I overcome my own mental limits? Life coach Juliana Käfer explains all of this in the new OÖN podcast with Elisabeth Eidenberger.

You can listen to it on www.nachrichten.at and on all common podcast platforms.

www.nachrichten.at

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Linksys launches 2 new entry-level Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers

You may also like

This is what happens to your body when...

plot, cast and previews of the miniseries

Madonna Hospitalized with Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug: Expert Urges Better...

The most beautiful wedding hairstyles for a romantic...

The Rise of the Carbon Removal Market: A...

Amazon drops the ace: Samsung Galaxy A14 is...

Colorectal cancer early detection: Zöller-Kipper GmbH is part...

The commercial determinants of health (II)

The Impact of Covid on Teenagers’ Sleep Habits:...

Ritalin® LA has been available in new pack...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy