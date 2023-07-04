14 percent of tenants live in furnished apartments

According to the Federal Ministry of Justice, the investigation did not provide any evidence of a systematic conversion of empty apartments into furnished rental apartments after the introduction of the rental price brake. In addition, it has been shown that there are certain uncertainties in legal practice as to when the exception under tenancy law of renting apartments for temporary use is applicable. The possibilities for determining the local comparative rent for furnished apartments could also be improved. The ministry will now examine the extent to which legislative measures would make sense here on the basis of the investigation.

According to the study, around 51 percent of the German population aged 18 and over lived in rented accommodation last year. According to the study, which is based, among other things, on a representative survey, 14 percent of the rental apartments were partially or fully furnished by the landlord. The proportion of municipalities with a high proportion of advertisements for furnished apartments in southern Germany is particularly high. One reason for renting furnished apartments is that the owners want to secure short-term access to the apartment – for example when the children move in while studying, as a place of residence in old age or after returning from abroad.

