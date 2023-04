Chest pain is one of the most common reasons to see a doctor. One possible cause is classic angina pectoris, also known as Herzenge. Its main symptom is a feeling of pressure in the chest, which typically occurs as a result of exertion. The symptoms improve with rest or with the administration of a “nitro spray”. The latter has a dilating effect on the vessels and can alleviate those symptoms caused by a narrowing of the coronary arteries.