Pain in the ovaries, many women suffer from it: all the possible causes

Ovarian pain is a very common symptom, even if the causes are not always evident in all women.

A disturbance, more or less intense, which can occur not only in the period of Menses but also before or after, with different characteristics and further manifestations which may be symptomatic of an even more important problem.

Know your own body and learning to read the signals it sends is essential: only in this way can we understand what are the causes of certain pathologies and how to act.

Pain in the ovaries: what are the causes and remedies

The ovaries they produce monthly the ova for the reproduction and secrete sex hormones, in fertile age their size is about 3.5 cm by 2 wide, with a thickness of 1.5 cm. With age and menopause they become smaller and smaller.

Pain in the ovaries it commonly occurs during the period or in the days leading up to it. When it appears at other times of the month, however, it is not related to menstruation and could relate to other causes, such as an ovarian cyst, an infection or a different type of problem.

When the discomfort is recurring it is advisable to do one gynecological examination and talk to your doctor. In fact, the ovaries have a very complex functioning and, despite being lateral to the uterus, they can develop pain that also embraces very large portions, extending for example towards the belly, up to the navel.

Between cause pain common are:

Ovulation: when the egg cell matures and involves the loss of follicular fluid that irritates the pelvis;

when the egg cell matures and involves the loss of follicular fluid that irritates the pelvis; Functional cyst: or ovarian cysts that have developed due to an unusual hormonal stimulus;

or ovarian cysts that have developed due to an unusual hormonal stimulus; Cystic corpus luteum: a cyst generated after ovulation which then regresses on its own;

a cyst generated after ovulation which then regresses on its own; Endometriosis: a benign pathology affecting the apparatus;

a benign pathology affecting the apparatus; Inflammatory disease: an infection caused by a sexually transmitted pathogen.

Pain in the ovaries is also very sharp and bothersome. It could persist for days and therefore have a chronic nature or be temporary and particularly strong. We need to understand if it occurs following an effort or at a particular moment. With adequate therapies, following a specific visit, it is possible not only to eliminate the pain but also to understand its causes.

If there are pathologies determined, the gynecologist will surely indicate the main way for the resolution. If, on the other hand, it is a pain linked to ovulation, it is certainly possible to find alternative ways for the symptomatology. Living with this discomfort is therefore not necessary: ​​they exist remedies suitable for solving the manifestations and also the causes. But only through a specialist check will it be possible to understand what it is and how to proceed.