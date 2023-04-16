Paint stones in the garden with children for a colorful mood

The garden is a place where you can enjoy the colours, the scents and the freshness of the flowers. Plants add a beautiful touch to any outdoor space. But the garden is also a place of creativity. And rock painting is a popular trend in garden crafts. You can paint stones in the garden and have a lot of fun doing it. You can get the kids involved too, because they’re sure to love the crafts in this post!

Which stones are suitable

As a rule, any size stone is suitable, but the larger the stone, the more beautiful the craft will be. Even fine details can be worked out more easily on larger surfaces. It is also important to paint fairly smooth surfaces. However, avoid polished stones because the colors will not adhere to them.

Necessary accessories for stone painting

Stock up on dozens of colors so you’re ready for anything. You will also need brushes of different sizes and protective and cleaning supplies such as an apron, soap and water for cleaning, pencil and sharpies for drawing details. Also, apply a few protective coats of outdoor polyurethane once your project is finished painting and completely dry.

Instructions for painting stones

How to proceed when painting stones in the garden:

Clean your stones, then dry them.

If necessary, roughen the surface with sandpaper.

Apply the primer (optional) and let the stones dry thoroughly.

Outline the motif with a pencil and let it dry between the neighboring colours. To speed up drying, you can use a hair dryer. Use sharpies or fine markers to add outlines and details.

Once completely dry, apply several coats of polyurethane protective exterior paint. It’s so easy to paint stones in the garden.

Paint stones in the garden: colorful craft ideas

Do you do crafts with children? Here are some fun and practical garden ideas for kids. And these fun projects will add individuality and mood to your outdoor space.

Ladybug: easy project for beginners

Ladybugs are colorful and super easy to paint. Try this project with your little ones.

Paint the stone black. Then add wings in red or yellow. Draw eyes and attach black dots to the wings. Let dry.

Welcome spring – stone with flowers

Paint a rock that brings you the joy of spring and keep it with you. Follow this simple step-by-step guide.

First, paint the background your favorite color. Let dry.

Draw the green leaves and let them dry.

Then paint colorful flowers with a small brush. Position the flowers on the stone so that you like the painting. You can paint them close together if you want to achieve a floral display. Small or large flowers, that is entirely up to you. Allow to dry before placing the stone crafts in the garden.

Paint stones in the garden: monster faces

This is sure to be a fun project your kids will love.

What you need:

Bricks, either collected on the walk or from the craft store

Acrylic paints (white, black and colored)

Paint brush

pencil with eraser

Step-by-step instructions:

First, clean the stones and remove dust and dirt. Once they are clean and dry, paint them with acrylic paints. Depending on the brand and color, you may need to apply multiple coats. Let the paint dry.

Now you can paint the eyes. Use the pencil with eraser for this. Proceed as follows: dip the eraser in white paint and press it on the crack. Cute eyes everywhere. Once the white paint has dried, add a black dot. Continue monster crafting by adding more facial details – mouths, teeth, tongues, scars.

Make hedgehog crafts for the garden with children

These cute hedgehogs are easy to make and they look so pretty in your garden!

What you need:

stones

brown acrylic paint

beige acrylic paint

Paint brush

black marker

Do-it-yourself instructions: