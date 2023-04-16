“Two Magnificent Processions”: Thousands of soldiers are said to have arrived for Charles III. march

The Coronation of King Charles III. is apparently even more pompous than expected. More than 6,000 military personnel will perform at the celebrations “in all the pomp that Britain can muster”.

As the Earl Marshal in charge of planning the coronation of King Charles III. and Queen Camilla is responsible, spoke of the fact that there will be a “huge” procession in honor of the royals, he apparently did not exaggerate. It is now known that more than 6,000 men and women from the British armed forces will take part in the coronation celebrations on May 6th. The British government announced this. Around 400 military personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth nations will also be present.

This will be the largest ceremonial military operation in 70 years as part of the coronation. A statement said “two magnificent processions” would accompany their majesties to Westminster Abbey and back to Buckingham Palace. The coronation ceremony takes place in London’s Westminster Abbey.

Then there will be a six-minute air parade with 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, which will fly over the boulevard “The Mall” – including modern combat aircraft and historic fighter planes as well as 16 helicopters. The royal family will watch the spectacle from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The moment the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) is crowned, there will also be gun salutes at military bases across the country and on Royal Navy ships.

“With all the pomp that Britain can muster”

“I am incredibly proud of our amazing military personnel as they prepare to honor centuries of military tradition by taking to the streets, skies and seas to pay tribute to our new King and Queen and the to celebrate the coronation next month,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying in the statement.

Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, the Earl Marshal, recently stated that there will be two processions – a smaller one before the ceremony and a second afterwards which will be “huge, with all the pomp that Britain can muster”. From Buckingham Palace along The Mall, through the Admiralty Arch, across Trafalgar Square and further along Whitehall and Parliament Street to Westminster Abbey. The second post-ceremony procession then takes the same route back to Buckingham Palace.

The first, 1.42 mile procession will be attended by just under 200 members of the Sovereign’s Escort of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. However, more than 1000 soldiers will flank the procession along the route. Around 4,000 military members are said to be involved in the procession on the way back.