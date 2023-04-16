Kinshasa: official launch of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services

The Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services (CCIS) was officially launched on Friday, April 14 in Kinshasa in the presence of several personalities, including officials from the Federation of Congo Enterprises (FEC).

The initiators of this structure say they want to create an economic dynamic in the DRC by associating several economic operators from the country and elsewhere.

This new economic structure says it is also interested in small traders, in order to help them boost their activities.

Even if the Congolese economic operator is highlighted in the CCIS, the structure is multilateral, insists its president, Jean-Robert Isifua Bokumbe:

“We don’t just work with one country, with the companies in that country. The chamber is open to all companies, all countries of the world, like what is done by our own country. And so it is a great joy for us to have the opportunity to work, to operate, to collaborate with the companies that come from all over the world and settle in our country to set up their businesses, conduct their activities and have relations with our country”.

While welcoming this initiative, Professor Mukoko Samba, expert in economic issues, thinks that the CCIS is an opportunity for Congolese economic operators to open up more to the world:

“It is therefore not possible for a company to live or prosper in isolation. It is therefore a very good thing to see Congolese entrepreneurs of different sizes, but above all of modest size, coming together in a chamber of commerce, industry and services to not only help each other, train each other, take advantage of each other’s addresses. But also, going together to approach foreign markets, forging partnerships with foreign companies because we must not forget that if there is a deal that will dominate the world, especially in Africa in the years to come is the integration of economies.

The managing director of the FEC, Kimona Bononge, recommended, for her part, to the CCIS, to popularize its mission and to support its members well.