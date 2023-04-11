In the summer of 2016, the departure of Kevin Durant almost made the Oklahoma City Thunder shrouded in darkness, but Russell Westbrook burned himself and carried the team on his shoulders. In the 2016-2017 season, he broke the legend with 42 times in the regular season. Star Oscar Robertson’s record of 41 times not only won the MVP award of the season, but also led the team to the playoffs and won the respect of all fans. It is still a legendary season that people talk about.

In order to pay tribute to it, Jordan Brand specially created a pair of exclusive PE color Air Jordan 3 for Russell Westbrook, named “Mr. Triple Double”. The design of the whole shoe is based on Thunder’s representative blue and orange color scheme, with the slogan Why Not in the center of the midsole and the faintly visible data on the lower edge of the vamp, highlighting Russell Westbrook’s achievements this season.

This Air Jordan 3 “Mr. Triple Double” will not be sold publicly. Interested readers may wish to visit the gallery to view more complete shoe details.