Difficulties do not tend to subside Pamela Prati. The showgirl, currently a competitor of the Big Brother Vip, must face yet another severe test. After having confided to the public and to Alfonso Signorini the last episode about the media case Mark Caltagirone, today Prati awaits an unwelcome guest. In fact, in the most spied house in Italy, second I readseems to be a bailiff on the way. This is confirmed by the law firm in charge: “It’s about an act for the recovery of legal expenses owed by the showgirl for having lost, in first instance and on appeal, a civil suit filed against a well-known Roman gymnasium “, declares Legalteams. And again: “The bailiff will go to notify the house of the Gf Vip”.

It is therefore unlikely that the meeting will take place under the cameras. What is certain is that tonight on the occasion of the prime time episode this topic will be addressed. This morning Alfonso Signorini within his Instagram stories published a clear reference to Pamela Prati. In support of a frame of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” with Audrey Hepburn, the host wrote: “The only ‘call me a taxi’ that I conceive”. Within the deed of foreclosure it is possible to note how the third foreclosure is also the company producing the program where Pamela Prati currently has a contract in place: Endemol Shine Italy.

For this reason the deed was served directly to the Big Brother Vip, temporary working domicile for the showgirl, according to the rules of the code of civil procedure. The law firm in charge, Legalteams, adds: “Pamela Prati not only did not get any compensation from the gym but was sentenced to reimburse the costs of the litigation incurred to defend themselves against the artist’s requests. Moreover, the sentences that condemn Pamela Prati to pay court fees have been published for several years, however, to date, recovering the legal costs has been impossible ”. How will this story end? We just have to wait for the live broadcast tonight to find out.