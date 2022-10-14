To attend the subscription shows it is necessary to join the Citadel of Music and Culture of Ivrea and Canavese (annual fee, 10 euros). Subscription to the nine concerts of the season: single numbered seat, 140 euros; under 18, numbered seat, 95 euros

IVREA. The season ticket campaign starts on Monday 10. To attend the season ticket shows, it is necessary to join the Citadel of Music and Culture in Ivrea and Canavese (annual fee, 10 euros). Subscription to the nine concerts of the season: single numbered seat, 140 euros; under 18, numbered seat, 95 euros. Subscription renewal: on Monday 10th, and also on Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm, previous season subscribers will be able to confirm the seats chosen for the shows of the 2021/2022 season.

As for the changes, again for last season subscribers, the days to choose the seats left free by non-renewed subscriptions are Thursday 13th and Friday 14th, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm. New season tickets: from Monday 17, from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm and subject to availability of places.

Single tickets: single numbered seat, 18 euros. Single tickets are on sale from the Monday before the show. Any tickets still available will be on sale on the same day of the concert directly at the box office of the Mozart Auditorium, starting at 20.30. The secretariat of the Piedmont Youth Symphony Orchestra (0125/425123 or [email protected]) is located in corso d’Azeglio 69 and is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm. There, in addition to subscriptions and tickets, you can also find the booklets containing information relating to the concerts, dates, performers and programs, as well as the booklets of the dialect theater season.