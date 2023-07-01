Home » Panama Graduates 20 New Specialists in Occupational Medicine to Enhance Health and Safety in the Workplace
Panamanian Health System Welcomes 20 New Specialists in Occupational Medicine

Panama City – The Panamanian health system has recently welcomed 20 new specialists in Occupational Medicine. This group of doctors has completed their academic curriculum and will now play a crucial role in ensuring the health and safety of the working class and productive sectors in the country.

The certification ceremony for the completion of their specialty was presided over by Dr. Yelkys Gill, the national executive director of Health Services and Benefits of the Social Security Fund (CSS), and Dr. Oris Lam de Calvo, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Panama.

Dr. Gill emphasized the importance of this new team of specialists in responding to the population’s needs through occupational health. Meanwhile, Dr. Liberato Montenegro, the national director of Occupational Health and Safety of the CSS, highlighted that the new specialists have met all the academic and practical requirements in this field of care.

The Dean, Dr. Oris Lam de Calvo, expressed her satisfaction at the valuable human resource that the country has gained through the completion of this teaching process by these specialists.

Among the graduates are Yan Mendoza Adams, Suyim Quintero Dìaz Granados, Idis Janette Cisneros Serrud, Edgar Alberto Moreno Arosemena, Aileen Marie Robles Teodoro, Raquel Alina Arias Ramos, Yetzabel Eligia Zambrano Tenorio, María del Pilar Batista Pardo, Jorge Edgardo Medina Jaén, Ayleen Arianeth Jara Sanchez, Carmen Julia Escalona Maldonado, María Lara Laguna, Lydwina Marcela Villarreal Williams, Víctor Joel Dìaz Acevedo, Stephanie Marie Rodríguez Dorati, Aychel Ahymeleth Caballero Camargo, Karym Cristel Rivas Hernández, Efraín Enrique Atencio Bosquez, Alejandro Alexis Bermúdez Lamont, and Beatriz of Carmen Isaza González.

Other notable figures who participated in the event included Dr. Euriko Torraza, head of the National Department of Teaching and Research; Brenda Sobenis, National Deputy Director of Occupational Health and Safety; engineer Nemesio Estribi, national head of Occupational Health in the Ministry of Health; and Marlín Cedeño from the Association of Occupational Physicians of Panama.

The addition of these new specialists in Occupational Medicine is a significant step forward in ensuring the health and safety of Panamanian workers and productive sectors. The Panamanian health system continues to prioritize the well-being of the population, and this achievement marks another milestone in that mission.

(Note / Photos: Luis Coloma)

