The pancreatic cyst they are abnormal fluid-filled structures that can form in the pancreas. These cysts are usually benign, but their asymptomatic nature often makes diagnosis difficult.

What are pancreatic cysts?

The pancreatic cysts they are fluid-filled sacs found in the pancreas, a gland located in the upper abdomen, just behind the stomach. This gland is essential for the digestion of foods and for the correct functioning of the digestive and endocrine systems.

The cystic neoplasms they are the most common cases of cysts and usually do not evolve. However, they need to be monitored over time and in some cases aecoendoscopia for further diagnosis. In the rare event that the cyst is at high risk of malignancy, surgical excision is required.

Inflammatory cysts or pseudocyst may appear after one pancreatitis (an inflammation of the pancreas which can be acute e breaking latest news) or major trauma to the pancreas. They can be acute or chronic and are usually painful. Endoscopic procedures are the method of choice for emptying them, while surgery is rarer and is used to treat pancreatitis.

What are the symptoms of pancreatic cysts?

Although pancreatic cysts are typically asymptomaticif particularly voluminous they can manifest symptoms come:

pain felt in the upper abdomen;

nausea or vomit if the cyst compresses on the stomach or duodenum;

Jaundice (yellow color of the skin and eyes), if the cyst compresses the common bile duct;

Acute pancreatitis due to the presence of very thick mucus, produced by some cystic tumors, (such as intraductal papillary-mucinous neoplasia) which obstructs the pancreatic ducts.

Pancreas cysts: how is the diagnosis made?

The diagnosis of pancreatic cyst is often casual, as it does not cause any symptoms and is detected only when undergoing an instrumental examination such as aultrasounda TAC or one MRIfor unrelated reasons, such as a checkup or acute events such as renal colic.

How to prevent pancreatic cysts?

The pancreatitis it is the main risk factor for inflammatory cysts.

The acute pancreatitis it can be mild or more serious. It manifests itself with a sudden pain, accompanied by vomiting and a feeling of compression, which affects the upper part of the abdomen and which often radiates up to the back.

The chronic pancreatitis, on the other hand, is a more lasting inflammation, the cause of which is mainly found in alcohol abuse. It is a disabling disease, which despite treatment cannot be reversed. This condition, in the long run, represents a serious risk factor for the onset of pancreatic cancer.

For the prevention it is therefore important:

limit alcohol intake ;

; prefer a Mediterranean diet with foods rich in lean proteins (white meat, fish), fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, semi-skimmed or skimmed milk and foods high in antioxidants such as green leafy vegetables, blueberries, grapes, sweet potatoes, carrots, nuts and pomegranate. In fact, nutrition is a key factor in maintaining pancreatic health.

