When it comes to health, you should never let your guard down. In fact, when the body gives signals, it would be advisable to go to the doctor immediately and perhaps avoid the worst before time. As for pancreatic cancer, it is an evil that has afflicted humanity for years. But what are the symptoms that should not be ignored? Let’s go find out.

The word neoplasm, better known as tumor or cancer (in the case of a malignant tumor), was coined by the oncologist Rupert Allan Willis with the following definition: “Mass of content which grows in excess and uncoordinated with normal tissue, and which persists in this state after the cessation of the stimuli which induced the process”. Even today it is not possible to demonstrate what causes a tumor in an individual because various factors can affect it, such as smoking for example. However, even those who have never touched a cigarette have had the misfortune to come across this enemy. Obesity and poor nutrition have also been mentioned. The fact is that it can be said with certainty that most cancers are non-hereditary.

He recently passed away due to pancreatic cancer Gianluca Vialli. Among the victims we can mention the tenor Luciano Pavarotti and the founder of Apple Steve Jobs. It represents the fourth leading cause of death in women and the sixth in men and very few people manage to survive around the age of 10. But what are they symptoms not to be ignored? Here’s everything you need to know.

Here are the symptoms that should not be underestimated

In the case of Vialli the Doctor Alessandro Zerbi she said her first symptom was jaundice, which is yellowing of her skin and the whites of her eyes. The others are pancreatitis, an inflammation that causes severe pain, and diabetes, which should not be underestimated if it appears suddenly. They are seen doing periodic checks: an MRI scan every 12 months to get a clear picture of the situation. Very few patients are lucky enough to prevent.

“There is no particular category of people at risk”

“Pancreatic cancer unfortunately does not make distinctions. It affects everyone a bit…It is true that the incidence is higher in people over 65 but, in fact, pancreatic cancer affects many. There is no particular category of people at risk and this represents one of the difficulties we encounter in the face of this disease, because we cannot precisely identify the population at risk”.

Here’s what Michele Reni reportedprofessor of Oncology at the Vita e Salute University and coordinator of the Irccs San Raffaele oncology area in Milan to the press agency Dire.