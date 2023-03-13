Porcari (Lucca), 12 March 2023 – A big fire it broke out this afternoon, March 12, at the paper mill Essity by Porcari, in the plain of Lucca. This was announced by the mayor Leonardo Fornaciari, who is following the operations. The flames attacked the warehouse of the finished product, six tankers with related crews of the fire brigade were on site.

A column of smoke has risen from the plant and is visible for miles away. The mayor, via Facebook, announces an ordinance just signed in which he invites “not to come to see the fire because the vehicles of the fire brigade are having difficulty in transit to enter the plant, and to keep doors and windows closed and do not engage in outdoor activities”. The carabinieri are also on the spot. There are currently no injuries reported.