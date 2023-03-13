Home Entertainment Barrio Parque on a winning streak: won in Tucumán and commands the Argentine League
neighborhood park firm march in the Argentine Basketball League. The cast led by Gustavo Peirone closed the tour of the north of the country with a new victory and rules in the Northern Conference.

Verde del Sur defeated Tucumán Básquet by 86 to 69 on the road to win the tenth straight win, the last three on the road. In addition, Parque took revenge for the 69-68 defeat suffered at home against Tucumanos on January 18.

Barrio Parque rules in the Northern Conference with 24 wins and 4 losses, above the two other Cordoba teams: Ameghino de Villa María (23-5) and San Isidro de San Francisco (23-6).

In the victory in Tucumán, the Cordovan team’s top scorer was Federico Pedano with 15 points, while point guard Nahuel Buchaillot was once again close to a triple-double (10 or more in three statistical sections), with 11 goals, 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

In addition, Tomás Ligorria and the experienced Pablo Moya contributed 11 points each.

