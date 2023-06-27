Papilloma Virus and shingles: free vaccination campaigns continue

Health / Bergamo City Tuesday 27 June 2023

PREVENTION . The goal of Asst Papa Giovanni is to reach the population groups that can most benefit from vaccines. Read who they are aimed at and how to get vaccinated.

The two free vaccination campaigns that Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII launched last spring, aimed at specific age groups of the population, continue in the area. Young women born between 1998 and 2005 have the opportunity to receive free vaccination against Papilloma Virus (HPV), while those born between 1952 and 1958, both men and women, can be vaccinated against’Herpes Zoster.

The requirements to access the vaccination

The only requirement to have access to the vaccination, in addition to being born in the reference years, is to reside in the territory of competence of the ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII (all the municipalities in the areas of the Val Brembana, Val Imagna-Villa d’Almè and the municipalities of Bergamo, Gorle, Orio al Serio, Ponteranica, Sorisole and Torre Boldone).

Where to get vaccinated

The vaccinations are administered in the vaccination centers belonging to the Community houses of the Pope John XXIII Asst: in Borgo Palazzo, Sant’Omobono Terme, Villa d’Almè and Zogno. Any booster doses will be scheduled for the first vaccine injections. Citizens can book their appointment in the following ways:

The community house of Villa d’Almè

•Vaccination center of the Borgo Palazzo Community House: by direct access to the counter (Monday to Friday from 12 to 14), or by email at [email protected]

•Vaccination center of the Community House of Villa d’Almè: booking by telephone on 035.6313516 from Monday to Friday from 8 to 9, or by email at [email protected]

•Vaccination centers of the community houses of Sant’Omobono Terme and Zogno: booking by telephone on 0345.545846 from Monday to Friday from 12 to 13, or by email at [email protected]

What is Papillomavirus

The infection from Papillomavirus (HPV) It is by far the most common sexually transmitted infection. It is the leading cause of cervical cancer and increases the risk of developing tumors in other parts of the bodyboth in women and men. In most cases it does not cause any symptoms, delaying the diagnosis. Vaccination is the most effective weapon to prevent the consequences of HPV infection, preferably in pre-adolescent age but also appropriate in later ages.

What is Herpes Zoster (shingles)

HERPES ZOSTER VIRUS – shingles

L’Herpes Zoster – also known as fire of saint Anthony – is a debilitating and painful disease caused by re-activation from the chickenpox virus, usually contracted in childhood, which has remained latent in the nervous tissue. The likelihood of getting infected increases with age, especially after the age of 50. It manifests itself with skin rashes, especially on the chest, with the possible onset of intense pain (post-herpetic neuralgia) which can last up to several months. Vaccination significantly reduces the frequency and also the consequences of this disease, and is therefore absolutely recommended, not only for people who have reached the age of 65 or in the presence of comorbidities. It is particularly suitable and advantageous for patients in frail conditions due to cardiac pathologies, diabetes mellitus, respiratory diseases and subject to immunosuppressive therapy.

All the information to vaccianrsi

More information on vaccinations is available on the Lombardy Region website.

For citizens who do not fall within the specific cohorts of patients targeted by these free vaccination campaigns, vaccination is always available under a co-payment regime. More information on the ASST Pope John XXIII website.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

