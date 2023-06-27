New teen safety tools for Instagram, Facebook and TikTok

Listen to the audio version of the article

Meta and TikTok move to become a safer place for teenagers and families. Let’s start with Zuckerberg’s social networks. Today, they announced new tools to limit unwanted interactions on Instagram DMs and Messenger, rolling out Do Not Disturb mode on Instagram globally, encouraging teens to set time limits on Facebook, and giving parents new tools to supervise time spent by children on Instagram. “We are testing new functions to protect privacy in messages – reads the note -. Already now, we show teenagers security warnings when adults who have displayed potentially suspicious behavior send them messages. We also don’t allow people over the age of 19 to send private messages to teens who don’t follow them. We’re now testing new tools to limit how people can interact and message other people who don’t follow them.”

What changes?

Basically, before you can message someone who doesn’t follow you, you’ll need to send a request for permission to connect. Only one request can be sent at a time and no more can be sent until the recipient accepts the invitation to get in touch. Additionally, Meta will limit these message requests to text-only content, so people can’t send photos, videos, or voice messages, or make calls, until the recipient accepts their invitation to chat. With these new features, people won’t receive unwanted photos, videos, or other content from people they don’t follow.

Time management on Facebook and Instagram

Another novelty is the notification “Take a break on Instagram”. So teenagers will see a notification after they’ve spent 20 minutes on Facebook, inviting them to log out of the app and set daily time limits. Also under evaluation is a new Instagram notification system that will prompt teens to close the app if they’re watching Reels at night.

The update on Do Not Disturb mode on Instagram

Introduced in January to help people focus and to encourage them to set boundaries with friends and followers. Once you turn on Do Not Disturb mode, you won’t receive any notifications, your profile’s activity status will change to let others know you’re in Do Not Disturb mode, and an automatic reply will be sent when someone sends a DM. The news? Do Not Disturb mode will be available to everyone globally in the coming weeks.

