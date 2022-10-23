



The Reggio Emilia Ausl has initiated the active call of girls born in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1997 for the anti papillomavirus (Anti Hpv) vaccination, temporarily suspended in the last two years due to the pandemic.

Since 2019, the Emilia-Romagna Region has provided an active and free offer of vaccination against the Papilloma virus (HPV) to 25-year-old girls, the age at which cervical cancer screening begins. The Papilloma virus (HPV) is in fact one of the most important risk factors for the development of cervical cancer and vaccination is one of the most effective prevention tools.

The Ausl will send about 7000 SMS in the next few days to invite young women who have never been vaccinated, residing and domiciled in the province of Reggio Emilia, born in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 1997 to be vaccinated against HPV.

Interested women, who can book directly by accessing the link contained in the text message, will then be contacted by telephone to agree on the date and time of the appointment.

The vaccinations will be carried out in the week from 14 to 19 November by the Public Hygiene Service.

The HPV vaccination aimed at 25-year-olds is part of the broader intervention of prevention and protection of women’s health that the Region has been promoting for years, including through screening programs.

Vaccination is not a substitute for screening tests for the prevention and early detection of cervical cancer. Adhering to the screening and vaccination program invitation is important to protect your health.

In addition to the operators of the Public Hygiene Service, obstetricians from the clinics will be present in the vaccination centers for information and free consultations.