“We exist and resist.” With these words, the demonstration entitled “Resistance” organized by the Sentinels of Milan, to which the Lombard Rainbow Families also joined, to protest against the new government of Giorgia Meloni. According to the protesters, the election of Ignazio La Russa as president of the Senate and Lorenzo Fontana as president of the Chamber are a threat to the safeguarding of their rights: “We did not choose a random place to show our opposition to these characters, to this right, or Piazza Fontana – explains Luca Paladini, spokesman for the Milanese Sentinels – It is not too early to take to the streets now, as many have said in recent days, because then it would risk being too late. Tell me if it is early, when the third office of the state called friends from the Golden Dawn, an outlawed party, with some executives in prison ».

On the notes of “Shout” by Tears for Fears, the demonstrators organized a flash mob holding up signs with the faces of Fontana and La Russa with the words “Let them work … even no.” On the back of the sign is a statement attributed to Lorenzo Fontana: “We want a Europe where marriage is between mum and dad. We don’t want to hear about the other crap.” There was no lack of comments on the new list of ministers. “Only the appointment of Roccella as Minister of the Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunity worries us a lot, given that it fought for an abrogative referendum on civil unions “continues Paladini, who also cites the new Minister of Justice Nordio, who” in a debate on civil rights to challenge civil unions said that at this point ‘pedophilia is also a sexual orientation “or the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè” which represents the conflict of interests in pure Berlusconian style since it will have to decide how much to do the next bathing concessions will cost, just she who is the owner of an establishment ».

Claudia Pinelli, Giuseppe’s daughter also intervened on the stage: «This square tells a terrible story of this country, the victims of the fascist massacre have a plaque here, just like my father has. Memory does not have to be a sterile exercise because the mechanisms of history repeat themselves. These characters didn’t suddenly show up, they have a long history. We are preparing for one of the many hostile moments but we do not let despair take over: we know that there are many of us fighting against inequalities ». In the square several hundred people including Maria, 28 years old from Milan, and her sister, who carries a sign that reads “Neither state nor God on my body”: “I am worried that my right enshrined in a law, such as that on abortion , today is in danger and is not respected ».

Among the interventions also that of Alessandra Kusterman, gynecologist and former primary of Mangiagalli, historical Milanese exponent of the battles for women’s rights: “I will resist if there is a need but for now I want those who believe in vigilant rights so that these rights, which that of health are guaranteed “. In Piazza Fontana there are also many flags of the Rainbow Families: «We feel very threatened by this government – explains Angela Diomede, Lombard referent – given that some of these people elected today say that we do not exist at least we show that it is not so. We also want to dialogue with those who are far from us on paper because our goal is to fight for the rights that our children do not have at the moment ». At the Milanese garrison it is often repeated that this will be only the first square in a long series of demonstrations to monitor rights: «Aren’t you tired of not counting for them? Of people who laugh at the sinking of the Zan Bill? – says from the stage Alec d’Aulerio, member of an association for transgeneral culture and ethics – We will not leave the fascists the opportunity to scuttle the rights acquired with so much effort ».