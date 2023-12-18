Paprika, be careful when consuming it if you suffer from this pathology: you run a serious risk to your health

Paprika is a spice that, in addition to adding flavor, offers several health benefits, but some are better off avoiding it.

The paprika, also called paprika, is a spice obtained from peppers which is first dried, then ground and finally pulverized. It’s about a spice from Hungary, in fact paprika means pepper in Hungarian, even if the plant is native to America and spread first to India and then to Turkey.

The flavor of paprika comes from the capsaicin contained in the internal veins and not in the seeds, as some mistakenly believe. Today there are several varieties on the market with some of them having different flavors, ranging from Rose Paprika with a sweet and fruity flavor, Paprika Edelsuss with a sweet taste and an intense red color and the Special more delicate than the others.

Being a derivative of pepper, paprika preserves almost all the nutrients intact and therefore provides a good dose of mineral salts and various vitamins such as C, E, K and those of group B. This provides the paprika antioxidant properties digestive, antirheumatic and analgesic.

To make the most of all its properties, when using it, the paprika should be diluted in hot water, so as to allow the aromas to spread and distribute themselves well in the dish. The thing to avoid, however, is to fry it for too long in boiling oil, because when it burns it takes on an unpleasant bitter taste.

Despite all the beneficial properties just listed, the paprika should be avoided by some individuals because it can create big problems for the body. The first ones who should not consume it are certainly those allergic to peppers, who risk symptoms such as itching, swelling of the lips and tongue and, in the most serious cases, anaphylactic shock.

But allergy sufferers aren’t the only ones who have to stay away from paprika, even those who have colitis problems should be very careful. In fact, this spice increases the inflammation of the colon, as well as tea, coffee and cocoa. The inflammation of colitis, in more serious cases, can cause redness of the skin and eyes, respiratory failure and buccal ulcers.

Share this: Facebook

X

