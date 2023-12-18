Locatelli, ‘institutional barriers are an obstacle for disabled people’ – News

“In addition to architectural and cultural barriers, the obstacle is often given by institutional barriers which weigh particularly heavily on people with disabilities and their families”. This was said by the Minister of Disability Alessandra Locatelli during a visit to the third sector and non-profit associations in Sardinia and after a meeting in Cagliari with the President of the Region Christian Solinas. Two days in Sardinia in which he will also be in Ogliastra and in the north of the island.



“I am happy to see here in Sardinia some entities that carry out work inclusion of people with disabilities – underlined the minister -: it is a topic on which we are also working through the reform of Law 68, in which we believe very much”.



“We are happy that the minister can personally observe the numerous initiatives that the Region undertakes to unite the world of socio-health care with that of social care – underlined governor Solinas -, so that the person is always placed at the centre. Sardinia is a great avant-garde as we have been dedicating 200 million of the regional budget for some time to assisting the most fragile and disabled individuals, an allocation that makes us unique in the national panorama”.



Also welcoming the minister was the president of the Regional Council of Sardinia, Michele Pais, regional coordinator of the Carroccio, party of Minister Locatelli who in the afternoon inaugurated the headquarters of the association of brain-damaged children (ABC) Sardinia.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA