Passion flower: contraindications, anti-anxiety properties and how to take it

The passion flower it is a plant with calming properties, effective for counteracting insomnia, it is used for its analgesic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, in the case of menstrual pain or to reduce performance anxiety and inflammation in athletes. It is a climbing plant of the Passifloraceae family, of American origin. There are numerous species, but the most studied, and the one most used in the field of nutraceuticals, is the Passiflora Incarnata. It is also called “passion fruit”, name conferred by the Jesuit friars based on the religious symbology of the Passion of Christ. The name passiflora, in fact, derives from the union of “passio”, passion, and “flos”, fruit.

The calming effect of Passionflower — The main action of Passiflora is to reduce anxiety and insomnia, thanks to its action on the levels of GABA, a brain transmitter that affects the state of relaxation. This plant is therefore effective in combating mild insomnia problems. Thanks to its calming action it can also be useful for reducing the classics menstrual cramps. The alkaloids contained in it have an antispasmodic action and relax the muscle tissue of the uterus.

The analgesic and anti-inflammatory effect — This plant is also able to relieve various symptoms of painful originespecially in the case of neuralgia. The analgesic effect is due to the presence of numerous flavonoids and butanol, an agent extracted from Passiflora leaves with pain-relieving properties. Starting from passion flower leaves it is possible to obtain an ethanol extract with an effective anti-inflammatory effect, also in this case thanks to the high presence of flavonoids.

How to take Passionflower — It is mainly found dried to be used for the creation of herbal teas, hydroalcoholic solutions and supplements. Taking Passionflower-based herbal teas before going to sleep can help in reconciling sleep and improving the quality of the latter until the following morning.

For the sportsman — The integration of passion flower, both in capsules and in extracts, can be useful for reducing any inflammation caused by excessive exercise, or for reduce performance anxiety typical of the competition period. In these cases, however, it is necessary to take the right amount to avoid falling asleep. The recommended intake is about 0.5-2 ml of mother tincture per day, diluted in a little water.