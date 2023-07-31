Passive smoking also increases the risk of female cancer – Healthcare

Exposure to secondhand smoke increases the risk of developing cervical cancer by about 50%. This is what emerges from a study conducted by researchers from the Institute for Study, Prevention and the Oncological Network of Florence and the Mario Negri IRCCS Pharmacological Research Institute of Milan published in the Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology. “Cervical cancer is among the most common in the world, with 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020,” the researchers write. “Although the carcinogenic role of smoking on cervical cancer is well known, studies on its indirect effects, i.e. the damage caused by exposure to secondhand smoke, are scarce.” The group jointly analyzed 21 research previously conducted on the subject, noting that the risk of pretumor lesions (the so-called Cin or cervical intraepithelial neoplasia) of a moderate or severe degree is 52% higher in those who are exposed to secondhand smoke. The risk of invasive forms of cancer is instead 42% higher. The study also suggests that “household exposure (including partner exposure) may play an important role in the development of cervical cancer related to secondhand smoke exposure, whereas past exposure (i.e. from parents or in childhood) has a low impact on tumor development,” the researchers write. “These results should make women and the population aware of the risk associated with exposure to secondhand smoke, which is still present, especially in private settings”, conclude the researchers. The study was supported by the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research, Lilt and the Tuscany Region.

