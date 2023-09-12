Home » Paul Pogba’s Doping Scandal: Juventus Faces Contract Termination
Health

Paul Pogba’s Doping Scandal: Juventus Faces Contract Termination

by admin
Paul Pogba’s Doping Scandal: Juventus Faces Contract Termination

Pogba Tested Positive for Doping: The Latest News

Paul Pogba, the renowned French footballer, has found himself in a complicated situation after testing positive for doping. If the results are confirmed, Juventus may have grounds to terminate his contract.

The incident occurred after the first day of the championship when Juventus played against Udinese. As a precaution, Pogba has been suspended by the Anti-Doping Tribunal, and he now has three days to request a counter-analysis.

The alleged violations against Pogba fall under articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the World Anti-Doping Code. Article 2.1 addresses the presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites in an athlete’s biological sample, while Article 2.2 concerns the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method by an athlete.

Speculation has arisen regarding the cause of Pogba’s positive test. According to an insight from , Pogba’s use of a supplement recommended by a doctor friend, purchased in America where doping regulations differ, could be the contributing factor. However, this issue would primarily concern the player himself and not Juventus.

If the counter-analysis confirms Pogba’s positivity, not only his future at Juventus, but also his entire career may be at risk. It has been reported that Pogba informed the Juventus medical staff about taking substances that were not approved by the club. Juventus claims to have had no prior knowledge of this initiative, and now Pogba must prove his lack of intentionality. While this may mitigate the possible sanctions, Pogba could still face disqualification for up to four years.

See also  Sports medicine, opens a new center: sports visits and services to companies

For Pogba, this suspension marks his first day without training on the field. His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, stated, “We are waiting for the counter-analyses, and until then, we can’t say anything. The only certainty is that Paul Pogba never intended to break the rules.”

In the event of a confirmed positive result, Juve will have the option to terminate Pogba’s contract, potentially saving a significant sum. Pogba is currently tied to Juventus until 2026, with a salary of 8 million euros plus 2 million euros in bonuses per year.

The outcome of Pogba’s counter-analysis will determine the future implications for both the player and Juventus. In the meantime, all parties involved anxiously await the final verdict, which will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the football world.

You may also like

Inflammation of the gastric mucosa|gastritis| Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Recognizing and Responding to Heat Stroke in Older...

Outbreak of Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome in Florence: One Child...

BPI calls for Germany pact for pharmaceuticals

The Impact of Free Public University on Medical...

Orsero – apple spinach celery extract

Controversy Surrounding Giacomo Urtis’ Risqué Social Media Photos...

New board of the German interdisciplinary society for...

The Benefits of ‘Power Walking’ and its Advantages...

Ministry of Health and CDP Foundation together for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy