Aiwanger sees support for himself through BayernTrend

Munich: Free Voters leader Aiwanger sees himself confirmed by the poll high for his party in the latest BR24 Bavaria trend. With regard to the leaflet affair, Aiwanger told BR that he had pointed out early on that smear campaigns backfire. That now seems to be confirmed. The Free Voters have gained significantly in the Bavarian trend – to 17 percent. The CSU, on the other hand, loses and would therefore get 36 percent. Party leader Söder was not worried and called survey numbers a month before the state election fever curves. The third strongest force in the Bavarian trend is the Greens, who lose slightly to 15 percent. This is followed by the AfD, which gains 13 percent. The SPD only has nine percent. The FDP would no longer be represented in the state parliament with three percent. (BAYERN 2 news September 12, 2023 11:00 p.m.)

