The drug interactions can pose a serious medical problem for patients with Covid con previous pathologiescome hypertension e diabetes, for which they take other medicines. For this reason some researchers have focused, through the deep learningon the antiviral drug Paxlovid Of Pfizer. In particular, there is a study conducted in South Korea and published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) who have been involved in predicting potential interactions between the components of Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir e ritonavir) and 2,248 drugs prescribed for the treatment of various pathologies.

Thus it was found that 673 and 1,403 prescription drugs interact respectively with nirmatrelvir e ritonavir. Additionally, prescription drugs have been predicted to interact more with ritonavir than with nirmatrelvir. In the case ofhypertensionfive calcium channel blockers (amlodipine, diltiazem, felodipine, nicardipine and nifedipine) have been predicted to have interactions with components of Paxlovid. The researchers note that, among the 108 drugs reported by the FDA and the 128 drugs by the EMA, 83 and 92 drugs (about 76.9% and 71.9%, respectively) were predicted as potentially interacting with at least one component of Paxlovid.

DRUG INTERACTIONS: PFIZER’S PAXLOVID “CASE”.

Korean researchers went further by using the deep learning to identify alternative drugs that do not interact with Paxlovid Of Pfizer. As an example of the alternative drugs selected, five of the 49hypertension (i.e. atenolol, candesartan, fosinopril, labetalol and nisoldipine) were found to have no interactions with nirmatrelvir e ritonavir. Therefore, these high blood pressure medications are probably safer options than other high blood pressure medications when prescribing Paxlovid. «Prescribing an alternative drug, which has the same mechanism of action as the originally prescribed drug, will help minimize ADEs caused by the interactionsProviding the list of 1,628 prescription drugs predicted to interact with Pfizer’s Paxlovid and the list of alternative drugs with no or fewer interactions will help doctors treat more safely, the scientists report. their patients suffering from Covid with previous illnesses.

On the other hand, they state: “However, we would like to emphasize that clinicians should not make decisions based solely on these predictions, as most of them have not been clinically and/or experimentally validated». Also because clinical, genetic and lifestyle factors can influence the onset of interactions between more drugs. Given that it takes a long time to obtain clinical validation data, the hope of the researchers is that «The interaction prediction results presented here serve as an important resource for clinicians to make safer drug prescriptions, after careful analysis and expert consultation, particularly with industry specialists, including pharmacologists and clinical pharmacists, and taking into account account all relevant medical information about patients».

