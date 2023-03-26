Home World Putin’s New Challenge: Tactical Nuclear Weapons Deployed in Belarus
Putin’s New Challenge: Tactical Nuclear Weapons Deployed in Belarus

ROMA – For the first time since the mid-1990s, the Kremlin will take its atomic arsenal outside the territory of the Federation. “On July 1, the construction of a depot for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus will be completed,” announced the president Vladimir Putinat the end of a tense week, especially after Great Britain announced the shipment to Kiev of depleted uranium munitions, considered by Moscow “a threat to Russia”.

