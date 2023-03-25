Stefano Bonaccini he meets his followers on the eve of the election of the dem group leaders of the House and Senate. “Before leaving for a few days on a mission to Texas that I had planned for months, I thought it was right to take up this appeal and tell you that, if you deem it useful, I would proceed as the secretary proposed to me again this morning: continue with the discussion to understand how he intends to compose the overall picture in the next few hours, hopefully between now and Monday – explains the president of the Democratic Party – The line and the new structures in the groups and in the secretariat. it lacks too many elements and I would use the time that separates us from Monday to go and close them, to see what Elly’s overall proposal is”.

A large group of neo-ulivist MPs, who supported Stefano Bonaccini at the Pd congress, he decided not to participate in today’s meeting, hoping that the passage of the elections for the dem group leaders will be lived without divisions but, on the contrary, strengthen the process of unity of the Pd. Among them Marco Meloni, Anna Ascani, Enrico Borghi, Matteo Mauri, Ilenia Malavasi and Lorenzo Basso. “Elly represented her opinion on group leaders to me last week and I felt compelled to immediately advise her to be cautious. Not because I believe it is up to me to give report cards on names, but because I think that a positive relationship should be built with parliamentary groups: on the one hand respectful of the line issued at the congress but at the same time respectful of the autonomy of the groups and of the orientations that exist”, observes Bonaccini.

The front is therefore weakening for the president of Emilia Romagna who had feared a showdown with the new secretary Elly Schlein in the event of no agreement on the new group leaders in Parliament. With this in mind, a meeting of his members had been convened which lasted about half an hour. The names in the field for Schlein are those of Francesco Boccia for the Senate and Clare Braga for the Chamber.