Pectoral exercises with or without equipment to have them at the top for the summer

The personal trainer guides us to the best bodyweight exercises or with dumbbells and bench press to have perfect pecs that don’t make us look bad in a swimsuit

With well-developed pectorals you certainly have an edge in a bathing suit and here in this period many are trying to put on some muscles in the right areas in time for the holidays. We asked Horga Andrei for advice, a personal trainer at the Aspria Harbor Club in Milan, who showed us the best workouts and the most suitable exercises for top pecs. Let’s see what he told us.

Bibs: targeted training

“First of all, training involves working on all ranges – explains Horga Andrei -, exercises that involve good muscle stimulation to be performed at least three times a week, to be based on individual abilities. The exercises always require a warm-up before starting the specific route”.

Pectorals: bodyweight exercises

After your run, outside, train your bodyweight exercises with the following exercises:

push-ups. The exercise engages multiple muscle groups; along with the pectorals also triceps and shoulders. From a kneeling starting position, place your hands on the floor under your shoulders, bend your elbows to 90 degrees. Return to starting position with arms extended and repeat. Do 4 sets of 10 push-ups, with a 1-minute break between sets. To increase the intensity of the exercise, simply place your legs behind as in the plank position. Dip for pectorals. Need a foothold. Start with arms a little wider than shoulders, elbows bent at 90 degrees, legs extended back, abs engaged, firmly stretch arms, arms out, return to starting position and repeat. Do 4 sets of 8-10 repetitions. Do you want to simplify the exercise? Spreads her legs. Push-ups for experts. For those who are experienced, the bending is more intense. “Prone, arms bent, feet resting, stretch your arms while exhaling, then inhale, return to the initial position, touching the ground with your chest, without ever touching. During the exercise, the whole body must remain aligned. Do 3 sets of 12 repetitions, with a 1 minute break between each.

Pectorals: dumbbell and bench exercises

—

After having seen the main bodyweight exercises to tone the pectorals, let’s now see those with tools.

Pushes with weights. Grab the dumbbells, and sit on a bench inclined at about 45°. “Start with your elbows flexed and the weights resting on your thighs, lift them onto your head with your elbows perfectly extended. Return to the initial position and repeat. With the barbell. “An exercise that involves multiple muscle and joint areas and is not only for aesthetic: strengthens the upper part, and protects the rotator cuff and internal muscles of the shoulder. “Lie down on a flat bench or even a mat, legs hip-width apart, contracted abs, look upwards, barbell gripped with hands slightly wider than the shoulders. Start with bent arms, adduct the shoulder blades, inhale and push the barbell up by extending the arms. Exhale and slowly return to the initial position”. Do 4 series of 10-12 repetitions. Crosses. On an inclined bench, flat bench, but also on a mat they are one of the most used exercises. “Start with arms extended with the two dumbbells close together , then push them away, bringing them outside. Return to the starting position and repeat”. Warning: the rhythm must be constant with both arms. Do 3 sets of 10-12 repetitions.

