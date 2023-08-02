Pediatric Vaccination Rates Plummet in Trentino and South Tyrol Due to Covid Pandemic

TRENTO – A recent report by the Gimbe Foundation has revealed concerning data regarding pediatric vaccinations in Trentino and South Tyrol, as coverage has fallen below the recommended target due to the Covid pandemic.

The province of Bolzano, in particular, has experienced significant drops in vaccination rates. The report shows deviations from the targets of up to 24% for mandatory vaccinations and up to 45% for recommended ones.

The analysis considered ten mandatory vaccinations, including those in the hexavalent vaccine (anti-polio, anti-diphtheria, anti-tetanus, anti-pertussis, anti-hepatitis B, anti-Haemophilus influenzae type b), the trivalent vaccine (anti-measles, anti-rubella, anti-mumps), and anti-chickenpox. It also included the four recommended vaccinations with active and free offers (anti-meningococcal B, anti-meningococcal C, anti-pneumococcal, anti-rotavirus), all of which should reach a target of 95% or higher.

In Trentino, the vaccination rates are concerning with anti-polio dropping to 94.8%, anti-measles to 94.4%, anti-varicella to 93.3%, anti-pneumococcal to 92.1%, anti-rotavirus to 78.7%, and anti-meningococcal B to 81.9%.

Meanwhile, in South Tyrol, the situation is even more alarming. In 2021, anti-polio decreased to 75.6%, anti-measles to 71%, anti-varicella to 71.2%, anti-pneumococcal to 71.7%, anti-rotavirus to 39.7%, and anti-meningococcal B to 49.9%.

These low vaccination rates raise concerns about the potential for outbreaks of preventable diseases. Experts stress the importance of vaccination in protecting not only the individual but also the community from the spread of infectious diseases.

The Covid-19 pandemic may have played a role in the decline in pediatric vaccination rates, with attention and resources being diverted towards Covid-19 vaccination efforts. However, it is crucial to prioritize routine immunization to maintain herd immunity and prevent outbreaks.

Efforts must be made to educate and inform parents about the importance of vaccines and address any concerns or misconceptions they may have. It is also essential to ensure easy access to vaccination services and strengthen vaccination campaigns to improve vaccine coverage in Trentino and South Tyrol.

Health authorities and policymakers should work together to develop strategies that promote and prioritize pediatric vaccinations, thereby safeguarding the health and well-being of children in these regions.

