YouTube Premium and Music introduced in Pakistan

YouTube has announced the launch of YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in Pakistan, a paid membership that optimizes the viewing experience on YouTube with ad-free, offline and background play.

According to a statement released by YouTube in Karachi, this is a new music streaming app.

YouTube Premium includes an ad-free and continuous viewing experience, background play for multitasking between apps or watching lectures and other educational videos, enjoying downloads from your favorite shows and content creators. Whether the user is on a long flight or facing limited resources.

YouTube Premium also includes YouTube Music Premium which offers ad-free music, background play and downloads on YouTube Music.

YouTube Premium is available for Rs 479 and includes membership to YouTube Music Premium, offering an ad-free experience with background play and offline downloads for millions of YouTube videos.

Viewers can also sign up for the Premium Family Plan, available for just Rs 899, which allows them to share their premium membership with up to five other members of their household.

YouTube Music Premium is available for just Rs 299 and offers ad-free music, background play and downloads on YouTube Music while the Music Family plan is available for just Rs 479.

Eligible students can sign up for the Premium Student plan available on web and Android for just Rs 329 and the Music Premium Student plan for just Rs 149.

YouTube Music is an innovative music app and web player that features official songs, albums, playlists and artist radio, as well as YouTube’s massive catalog of remixes, live performances, covers and music videos.

Through YouTube Music, users can listen to the latest hits, find their favorite songs, stay connected to the music world and discover tons of new music to enjoy on their devices.

Although all of these are also available for free on YouTube Music, they are ad-supported. Users can get an ad-free music experience by subscribing to YouTube Premium.

Farhan S. Qureshi, director of Google for Pakistan, said: ‘More than two billion logged-in viewers watch global music videos on YouTube every month and more than two million creators share their creativity with the world.

“I am very happy that YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Music are now available in the country to provide a new experience to Pakistani viewers.

More than 400 channels in Pakistan have more than one million subscribers showing 35% year-on-year growth while more than 6,000 channels have more than 100,000 subscribers showing 30% year-on-year growth. do

“This is an impressive number that makes us want to be a part of this fast-paced YouTube ecosystem and continue our partnership with the Pakistani creative industry and support more Pakistani artists to grow their audience with YouTube Premium and YouTube Music.” Makes you excited.’

YouTube brings the best entertainment services to Pakistani viewers who love to watch music video content. More local artists are also sharing their work and creations on YouTube, such as music video premieres, exclusive YouTube content and featured playlists, and are growing their fan base globally.

Chief Operating Officer, EMI Pakistan, Zeeshan Chaudhry said: ‘The launch of YouTube Music and YouTube Music Premium in Pakistan is a huge milestone for the music industry in the country. The innovative features these platforms offer, followed by the ability for artists to grow their audience, provide a huge opportunity for the growth and prosperity of Pakistani music globally.’

Zulfi, Curator and Producer of Coke Studio Pakistan said: ‘YouTube has been my top priority as a viewer and music producer. YouTube helps us connect the Pakistani music community to the world, reach new audiences and create relevance among music fans around the world. The arrival of YouTube Music in Pakistan is a blessing for all the musicians, artists and fans of this wonderful country and I am eager to see how the Pakistani music industry continues to amaze the world with its talent on YouTube.’

The YouTube Music app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

