Giorgetti: we don't share the pessimism of the IMF estimates, aid also in the second quarter. Tax burden will go down

Giorgetti: we don’t share the pessimism of the IMF estimates, aid also in the second quarter. Tax burden will go down

“We do not share the pessimism on the prospects of the international and Italian economy”, including “the 0.2% contraction forecast by the IMF” for 2023. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this during a hearing before the joint finance commissions of the Chamber and Senate on the programmatic lines of the Mef. Giorgetti noted that there is a phase of “reorientation” of the economy and high inflation, but he noted positive factors including “the trend in employment”.

Giorgetti: we will also extend aid to the second quarter

Italy is among the EU countries that in 2023 will have the percentage of targeted measures against high energy costs “higher than others”, they will have a “temporary nature” and will be extended beyond the first quarter, added the minister. «I want to anticipate the criticisms on the fact that we have foreseen measures only for the first quarter: it is an orientation given by the EU Commission which asks to continue to update, with respect to the evolution, the type of intervention which cannot be foreseen indefinitely. But alas it will be necessary to extend it further », he added.

The tax burden will drop to 43.2%

The tax burden, compared to a forecast by Nadef which estimated a ratio of 43.4% to GDP, through relief measures would drop “by more than 0.2 points to 43.2% of GDP”, explained the minister of the ‘Economy.

«We care about the investment of Italians in Btp»

“We are very keen on the participation of Italian savers in the purchase of the country’s public debt” added Giorgetti, explaining that, with the share of Italians falling to 6.4% in 2021, “it will be important to continue the commitment to increase the direct involvement of Italian savers, through new specially designed financial instruments»

