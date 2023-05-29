Argentine prosecutor asks to bring the case for the attack against Cristina Fernández to trial





The prosecutor who leads the investigation of the frustrated attack who suffered the Argentinian Vice PresidentCristina Fernández, on September 1, 2022 at the doors of her house, asked this Monday to send oral trial of the three detainees.

Federal prosecutor Carlos Rivolo confirmed to EFE that he had concluded the investigation stage and asked the judge in the case, María Eugenia Capuchetti, to bring to trial.

The main detainee is Fernando Sabag Montiel, accused of being who shot the vice president in the face with a gun that failed to detonate.

His girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, is also being held alleged co-author of the crime of homicideand Nicolás Carrizo, from whose mobile phone several communications related to the attack allegedly came out and who is considered a secondary participant.

The failed attack was perpetrated when Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian at the time, he approached Fernandez while greeting supporters at the doors of her home in Buenos Aires, who were showing their support a few days after a prosecutor launched a harsh allegation against her in the trial in which she was accused of corruption offenses in her time as president (2007-2015).

Since then, the vice president, who ended up being sentenced last December to six years in prison and perpetual political disqualification -sentence that is not yet final-, has reiterated her criticism of Justice, which she accuses of persecuting her in order to outlaw her. and inciting political violence.

In addition, earlier this month, Fernández railed against the alleged “cover-up” of the attackand targeted Patricia Bullrich, presidential candidate for the country’s main opposition coalition.

On Twitter, the former president referred to a story published by the Argentine newspaper Página 12 that revealed that a key witness in the case under pressure to delete the data of his mobile phone in some offices related to Bullrich.

According to this information, the witness, former adviser to the opposition deputy Gerardo Milman, testified before the Court that did not empty the phone “of her own free will, but was taken to the offices of Patricia Bullrich, where a expert deleted the contents of his device, that of another adviser and that of Milman himself ».

According to the newspaper, the witness was in the company of Milman in a bar when another congressional official heard him say “when they kill her, I’m on my way to the coast,” just two days before the attack.

“It is very impressive not only the naturalization of political violence against me, but also the cover-up of the assassination attempt that occurred on September 1,” Fernández said.

Bullrich, who was Minister of Security during the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), spoke shortly after: “They no longer know what to invent in the face of the total and utter failure of their pathetic co-government. With me, on December 10, Kirchnerism ends,” remarked the policy. EFE