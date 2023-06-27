Home » Pensions, «useless meeting» – Collettiva.it
Pensions, “useless meeting” Collettiva.itPensions, unions against the government after the table. Landini: “Useless meeting”. Bombers: “No results… the RepublicPensions, single instrument hypothesis for incentivized redundancies and new early exit. Landini: «Inut meeting ilmattino.itAnd even today Salvini abolishes the Fornero law tomorrow (by L. Bianco) L’HuffPostLeave work early? Only with incentivized redundancies and on the shoulders of companies the RepublicSee full coverage on Google News

