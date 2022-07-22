Home Health People Sue Sony For Selling Defective PS5 – Gamereactor
Health

People Sue Sony For Selling Defective PS5 – Gamereactor

by admin
People Sue Sony For Selling Defective PS5 – Gamereactor

Sony has been a little hot lately as a number of different people are looking to sue the tech company for knowingly selling defective PlayStation 5 units.

According to Metro, the lawsuit comes from Christina Trejo, who filed a lawsuit against Sony on behalf of various PS5 owners unhappy with the sale of broken PS5s. It was mentioned that while there are now several different plaintiffs, the lawsuit states that anyone in the United States can join.

In the lawsuit, consoles allegedly sold to plaintiffs frequently crashed and resulted in loss of save data, as well as damage and overall damage to the system itself.

Sony hasn’t shared any information about the claims, other than some self-repair instructions, which suggest the problems have been going on for nearly two years, but the console continues to be sold, hence the complaint.

While crashes and system damage are covered under the PlayStation 5’s warranty, it should be noted that the warranty only lasts 12 months.

See also  Cheeses, which ones to avoid for high blood pressure? Some are quite harmful

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy