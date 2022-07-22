Sony has been a little hot lately as a number of different people are looking to sue the tech company for knowingly selling defective PlayStation 5 units.

According to Metro, the lawsuit comes from Christina Trejo, who filed a lawsuit against Sony on behalf of various PS5 owners unhappy with the sale of broken PS5s. It was mentioned that while there are now several different plaintiffs, the lawsuit states that anyone in the United States can join.

In the lawsuit, consoles allegedly sold to plaintiffs frequently crashed and resulted in loss of save data, as well as damage and overall damage to the system itself.

Sony hasn’t shared any information about the claims, other than some self-repair instructions, which suggest the problems have been going on for nearly two years, but the console continues to be sold, hence the complaint.

While crashes and system damage are covered under the PlayStation 5’s warranty, it should be noted that the warranty only lasts 12 months.