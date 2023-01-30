news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PAVIA, JAN 30 – Ten boys who attend the ‘Leonardo da Vinci’ middle school in the center of Pavia were intoxicated this morning while they were in the gym for their physical education lesson. The institute management requested the intervention of 118 after the pupils had complained of problems with the respiratory tract and burning eyes. It seems that another student caused the problem, who would have sprayed pepper spray in the rooms.



The youngsters, all aged 12 and 13, are in good condition: only two of them required further checks in the emergency room of the San Matteo Polyclinic.



In addition to the 118 operators, the firefighters and the agents of the Pavia Police Headquarters intervened, who started investigations to trace the student who sprayed the spray in the gym. (HANDLE).

