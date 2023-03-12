Il Milan comes to the challenge against the Salernitana on the wave of enthusiasm for qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and ready to take advantage of the ko dell’Inter against Spezia and Lazio’s draw with Bologna to regain second place, rising to 50 points in the event of a success against the Campania players. However, a game which for coach Pioli hides several pitfalls: “Now we have to throw ourselves back into the championship with great determination” began the Rossoneri coach at the press conference on the eve of the match. “If we want to relive certain emotions that we are experiencing in the Champions League we have to finish in the top four. I saw what I wanted to see this week, we are focused.”

MISTER PIOLI’S PRESS CONFERENCE

Good morning mister. How is the team after the London feat?



“The team is doing well physically, mentally, tactically. There are many things we can do better. On Wednesday we took an important step for our growth. We worked hard when there were many processes outside, we were united and tried to understand what wasn’t working. The whole season that will come from tomorrow onwards will be decisive”.

What Milan will be the one we will see against Salernitana?



“The best Milan in the most absolute way, it’s an important match. What we did yesterday doesn’t count anymore, what we do tomorrow counts”.

Can we imagine Ibrahimovic as owner?



“No tomorrow, yes soon. It depends on many things. He’s improving, he’s been training more continuously in the last few weeks. Tomorrow he won’t start from the beginning but he’ll be there to help us.”

How is Leao doing?



“Above all in serving him better we can improve, even against Tottenham he made 4-5 deep movements that if we had served him he would almost certainly have found himself in front of the goalkeeper. Rafa is the freest player in his movements, he has to look for spaces and solutions offensive. Salernitana is a compact team, they occupy positions similar to that of Tottenham, we have to be careful to control the match well against a group that defends very well and can restart very quickly. We have to be good at understanding where to find solutions.” .

Where do you think your Milan can and should improve? And then, speaking of singles, is there a possibility that De Ketelaere will play from the first minute?



“The team needs to improve in game choices. In the first half against Tottenham we could have dribbled much better, there are many game choices that we can improve. De Ketelaere is fine as are many players in that position. He had a moment before the stop who wasn’t particularly brilliant even in training. He’s doing well physically and mentally, he’s growing. He’s ready to give his contribution”.

Did you see Daniel Maldini’s goal against Inter? He could be the striker of Milan’s future. And what can you tell us about Vranckx?



“Honestly, I didn’t see Spezia-Inter, then I saw Daniel’s goal. I won’t comment. We’re only thinking about winning in the league, the defeat in Florence didn’t let us find continuity. As for Vranckx’s future, it’s still early to be established”.

How do you judge Milan’s progress so far?



“Compared to last season, we’re doing better in Europe and less well in the league. Being able to put Milan in the Champions League for three years in a row is our goal. From now on, every match will be heavy and important, we have to push as early as tomorrow evening”.

Is it more important to continue your journey in the Champions League or to secure at least fourth place?



“We’re talking about the Cup and before the quarter-finals we have a month and 4 league games left. We’re not thinking about it, above all because of what I’ve seen in my players these days. The Italian league has coaches who prepare matches and study how oppose the opponent in the most careful way, with Salernitana there will be difficulties. The goal of arriving in the first 4 is not secondary to anything, it is a priority. We must think only of scoring many points and playing well. We must move from this beautiful passage of the shift so much positivity to put on the field tomorrow”.

How is Brahim Diaz?



“He is a complete player, unique in his characteristics. A player of great quality, inspiration, hard work, sacrifice. I work very well with Brahim and he is very happy. The redemption? We are only in March, then we will see”.

With this passage of the round, will Milan become scary again in Europe?



“I don’t know, you have to ask the others. When the draw comes there will be 8 high-level teams. I don’t think anyone will be happy to face us.”