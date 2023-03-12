6 ‘ of reading

Medicines and medical visitswith 2023 came a real one sting for the citizens con increases which in some cases go beyond the 100 percent. (find out the latest news on bonuses, Rem, Rdc and single check. Read all the news on Invalidity and Law 104 on Telegram. Receive the latest updates on bonuses, work and personal finance every day on your mobile phone: enter the WhatsApp group, the group Telegram and in the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch the free video guides on bonuses on the Youtube channel. To continue reading the article from your mobile, tap on «Keep reading» after the image below).

INDEX

Receive all the up-to-date news on bonuses and jobs.

Between December and January the cost of the most common drugs increased by 10.4 percent. Which is no small thing. But there are medicines that have had an increase in the price that goes over one hundred percent. Without forgetting the average increase of medical visitswhich was justified by the soaring costs for i materials and energy.

Some examples:

Tafadil (generic of Cialis) : the package with 4 tablets of 10 mg went from 22.90 euros to 57 euros (+149 percent);

: the package with 4 tablets of 10 mg went from 22.90 euros to 57 euros (+149 percent); Sildennafil Zentiya: the pack of four tablets has gone from 12.20 to 24 euros (almost 100 percent).

The price increase in January it’s nothing new. The Law of December 24, number 537 of December 24, 1993, established that the price of classified drugs of band C can be increased only the first month of the year of every odd year (just like 2023).

The increase, to be clear, concerns 1,100 medicines. Class C drugs are those a total patient burden (only holders of war pensions are excluded, law 203 of 2000). They are distinguished in:

prescription drugs;

non-prescription drugs.

Those without a prescription are subdivided in turn into two subclasses:

drugs used for minor conditions (which may be advertised, OTC);

non-prescription drugs that cannot be advertised (SOP).

You may be interested in an article explaining how online pharmacies work; in another article it is told how it is difficult to find 3198 medicines in Italy (due to the war and the pandemic); finally there is a post that explains how you can book medical visits at the pharmacy.

Medicines and doctor visits: over-the-counter medicines (+5.1 percent)

The increases recorded by the companies are also very significant drugs used to treat serious diseases. It is the case of Dantrium, which is used for fulminant hypermetabolism. The pack of 36 bottles costs 168.8 euros more.

Join TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook. Check out the latest job offers always up-to-date in your area.

The increases in commonly used drugs are not so sensational, but there are still some. It is the case of Injectable tachypirinethe pack of 7 vials went from 78.54 to 87.96 euros (increase of 12 percent).

Among the painkillers we take as an example the Toradolone of the most used to relieve intense pain (such as post-operative pain) and also other pathologies: the cost of the box of 10 pills of 10 mg has gone from 13.40 to 14.20 euros.

Il Muscoril it is a well-known drug, especially for those suffering from acute or chronic back pain (but also for other neuralgia and diseases), today it costs almost 20 euros.

Over-the-counter drugs such as were also up 5.1 percent Aspirin, Voltaren, Buscopan and Tachipirina in tablets.

Join TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook. Check out the latest job offers always up-to-date in your area.

Medicines and medical visits: medical visits

Not only the drugs have increased, but, as mentioned, also the specialistic examinations. An example comes from Santagostino Group, which has a turnover of 50 million e 1.300 medici scattered among Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Lazioand therefore represents an important sample (last year it treated 270,000 patients). The cost of visits and ultrasounds has gone up since 65 a 77 euro.

The reason? Rising material and energy costs.

The first increases for visits were recorded in the autumn, but they concerned only the most energy-intensive services (laboratory tests and diagnostic imaging).

Since January, the increases have also taken place for all specialist visits and ultrasounds. Prices have also been adjusted sampling, dentistry, radiography and magnetic resonance imaging.

In a letter sent to patients, the Santagostino Group wrote that it was aware that “This increase will have a significant impact on household budgets. We have tried in every way to manage costs before taking this path, but a series of factors now make it inevitable, on pain of the very survival of a company like ours».

But the increases are generalized a bit everywhere in Italy and they don’t just concern certain groups. In fact, the costs of specialist visits by freelance doctors have grown within the hospitals. An increase that varies between i 10 and 40 euros per performance.

Above all, the prices that were defined between 2020 and 2021 were revised upwards.

Medicines and medical visits, what a sting for the citizens

Drugs and doctor visits: increases in doctor visits (figures)

Let’s see how much the increases in medical visits by freelancers in hospitals amount to. Figures are averages, may vary from hospital to hospital and doctor to doctor. But not significantly. We see:

orthopedic visit : from 160 to 200 euros;

: from 160 to 200 euros; ultrasound : from 90 to 130 euros;

: from 90 to 130 euros; gynecological examination : from 110 to 130 euros;

: from 110 to 130 euros; first general surgery visit : from 180 to 200 euros;

: from 180 to 200 euros; surgical follow-up visit : from 130 to 150 euros;

: from 130 to 150 euros; eye examination: from 108 to 118 euros.

We remind you that for medical examinations by freelancers in public hospitals, the fee reserved for the specialist is 75 percent of the rate. The rest is divided between the company, the collaborating staff and any support staff. Then there is a small quota (from the doctor’s fee) which must be paid to the equalization fund and to that for the reduction of waiting lists.

Here are users’ favorite articles on mortgages, loans, and personal savings: