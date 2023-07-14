Peru Declares Health Emergency as Cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome Increase

Peru Declares Health Emergency as Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Continue to Rise

Concern is growing in Peru after an alarming increase in cases of the Guillain-Barré syndrome, prompting national authorities to declare a health emergency. Over the next three months, an action plan will be implemented to actively monitor, investigate, and control the rise in cases while providing appropriate treatment for those affected.

The decision to declare a health emergency comes after the death toll related to the disease reached four, with a total of 182 cases reported in the country since the beginning of the year. This surge in cases has prompted authorities to examine the nature of Guillain-Barré syndrome and whether Europe should also be concerned about its prevalence.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system. Typically, there are only 1-2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, primarily affecting males. However, Peru has experienced an alarming increase in cases. This syndrome targets the peripheral nerves that connect the brain to the spinal cord and other parts of the body. The immune system inexplicably begins attacking these nerves, leading to muscle-related problems.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré syndrome include progressive weakness in the lower limbs, which then spreads to the upper limbs. Other muscles, such as those in the face, may also be affected. This can result in difficulties with breathing, swallowing, and speaking, as well as changes in heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature. Following a period of stability in the first 2-4 weeks after symptom onset, a gradual recovery phase begins, which can last several years.

It is important to note that Guillain-Barré syndrome is not the same as COVID-19 despite the health emergency declaration. While there may be some correlations between the two diseases, Guillain-Barré syndrome is not contagious and cannot become a pandemic. This autoimmune disease specifically attacks the nervous system.

However, there is concern regarding a potential correlation with the COVID-19 virus. Since Guillain-Barré syndrome is still relatively unknown, there is speculation about what factors could trigger its development. It has been established that more than half of the cases had initial symptoms following a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection, possibly even COVID-19.

As a new disease, there are currently no specific treatments for Guillain-Barré syndrome. The most severe cases may lead to facial paralysis and respiratory failure, which can be fatal. In these instances, assisted respiration and intravenous nutrition are crucial. The only available pharmacological treatments are pain relievers and anticoagulants to prevent blood clot formation.

Given that Guillain-Barré syndrome is an autoimmune disease, attempts are being made to address the issue through two techniques. The first technique is plasmapheresis, which involves separating the plasma from the cellular part of the blood and reintroducing it into the body without the antibodies that attack the nervous system. The second technique involves administering healthy antibodies, known as immunoglobulins, to counteract the damaged ones.

The declaration of a health emergency in Peru highlights the severity of the situation. Authorities are implementing measures to combat the rise in Guillain-Barré syndrome cases and provide necessary treatment. Further research and monitoring are necessary to fully understand this rare disease and its potential connections to COVID-19.