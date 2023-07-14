Shueisha Games Releases New Fantasy Survival RPG ‘Project Survival’ at BitSummit Let’s Go!! Exhibition

Shueisha Games, a renowned publisher, has unveiled a new fantasy animation-style survival RPG called “Project Survival (tentative name)” at the Japanese independent game exhibition, “BitSummit Let’s Go!!”. The game, developed by Magnus Games Studio, has already caught the attention of gamers with its thrilling gameplay and unique features. Although the release date is yet to be confirmed, the game is expected to be available on platforms such as PC (Steam).

“Project Survival” is an engaging survival RPG that caters to both single players and multiplayer enthusiasts, with support for up to 25 players. The storyline revolves around a post-apocalyptic world where the player’s hometown lies in ruins. To save their community, players embark on a daring adventure on an unknown planet, braving its vast open world and uncovering valuable resources along the way.

Surviving in this treacherous environment goes beyond mere competition for resources; players must adapt and thrive amidst the challenges they encounter. Interacting with local creatures becomes crucial as players establish close bonds with these unique beings, each possessing distinct abilities and traits that aid the player in their survival journey. Additionally, players can utilize the planet’s abundant resources to craft powerful weapons and armor, raising their combat effectiveness and increasing their chances of survival. Advanced technological designs can also be unlocked, enabling players to create even more potent equipment and constantly enhance their capabilities.

Furthermore, players are tasked with the responsibility of planning and constructing their own bases within the game. They have the freedom to establish a solitary stronghold or collaborate with other players to build prosperous communities and expand their influence.

While the release date for “Project Survival” remains uncertain, gamers eagerly anticipate its arrival on platforms such as Steam. Magnus Games Studio, in association with SHUEISHA, SHUEISHA GAMES, aims to deliver an immersive gaming experience that will captivate players across the globe. Stay tuned for further updates on this thrilling new addition to the RPG genre.

© Magnus Games Studio / SHUEISHA, SHUEISHA GAMES

