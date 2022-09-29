Almost at the same time, HBO Max and Amazon Prime launched two extremely lavish fantasy series based on well-known licenses: House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power. However, the latter, in particular, has been embroiled in the entire Awakening debate, but wider investigation suggests it may be the most acclaimed series – if only based on Twitter reactions.

Media company Wetfrreunde (technically a bookmaker, but also does independent research) released a report based on 375,000 Twitter messages, each series using official hashtags to express opinions.

Based on these responses, an estimated 35.3% of posts about Dragon House were overwhelmingly positive, 17.7% were negative, and 47% were neutral or pessimistic. For Ring of Power, 47.3% responded positively, 19.9% ​​negative and 32.8% neutral.

In terms of characters, Rhaenyra Targaryen was mentioned the most in 23.6% of messages, while Galadriel was mentioned the most in Ring of Power with 30.1%. However, it should be noted again that this only applies to Twitter, as despite the sheer volume of data, it is difficult to gauge the public’s overall opinion from it – although it does give an indication.

Have you followed any of them and what do you think about them?