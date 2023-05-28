GitLab: Critical vulnerability! Vulnerability allows information disclosure

There is a current IT security warning for GitLab. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for GitLab on May 24th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product open source GitLab are affected by the vulnerability. This warning was last updated on 05/26/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: PoC (Status: 05/25/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Critical vulnerability discovered for GitLab

Risk level: 2 (critical)

CVSS Base Score: 10,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 9,0

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “critical” with a base score of 10.0.

GitLab Bug: Vulnerability allows information disclosure

GitLab is a web application for version control for software projects based on git.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in GitLab to disclose information.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-2825.

Systems affected by the GitLab vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Open Source GitLab 16.0.0 (cpe:/a:gitlab:gitlab)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

PoC from 2023-05-25 (26.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/Occamsec/CVE-2023-2825

GitLab Critical Security Release: 16.0.1 vom 2023-05-23 (24.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://about.gitlab.com/releases/2023/05/23/critical-security-release-gitlab-16-0-1-released/

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for GitLab. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/24/2023 – Initial version

05/26/2023 – PoC added

Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data.

