On May 12th, an absolute top game will be released for the Nintendo Switch: “Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”.*

For all “Zelda” fans there is reason to celebrate two weeks earlier, because on April 28, 2023 a special edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED in “Zelda” design will be launched!

You can already pre-order the console*, a bag* and the pro controller* in a special design.

On May 12, 2023, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom* will be released as a new highlight game for the Nintendo Switch. Now – together with new gameplay – a Nintendo Switch OLED with a special design has also been presented: The “Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” Limited Edition. You can pre-order them now and get them in time for the release of the game!

Die Nintendo Switch OLED im „Zelda“-Design

In fact, Nintendo didn’t just give the Nintendo Switch OLED itself a “Zelda” design. A carrying case and the Pro Controller for the Nintendo Switch will also be available with a new look! Here’s a direct link to the console and accessories:

Note that only the Nintendo Switch with an OLED display will be available in the Limited Edition. The console was launched in October 2021 and has a larger and higher-contrast screen compared to the original switch. The “Zelda” edition now comes with game-related design elements on the back of the device, on the Joy-Cons and on the stand. However, the game itself is not included.

How much does the limited edition cost and when will it be released?

The “Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” Limited Edition will be released two weeks before the game – namely on April 28, 2023 – and costs 369.99 euros. If you want to get the Switch OLED in the “Zelda” design, you should act quickly, because special editions usually sell out quickly!

Neuer Gameplay-Trailer

Still haven’t seen the new gameplay trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Here you can take a look at the world of Hyrule, the flying sky islands and Link’s new abilities:

