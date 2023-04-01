A world first from Wittenbach – the Goldvreneli goes digital
The precious metal trader Philoro Switzerland launches the first Cryptovreneli. A real gold coin is provided with a non-forgeable digital certificate.
Philoro is one of the largest precious metal dealers in Europe. The Swiss headquarters are located in Wittenbach. Philoro has now launched a world first with the Cryptovreneli. It is the first hybrid token and thus a pioneering project for gold investors and collectors, says CEO Christian Brenner. Because of the traditional Goldvrenelis, they came up with the idea of combining the physical and digital worlds in this investment area. The Goldvreneli has been a popular birth or godchild gift in Switzerland for 126 years. It is also a very popular investment product: “Goldvreneli has been one of Philoro’s bestsellers for years. More than 100,000 copies were sold across the entire Philoro Group last year alone.»