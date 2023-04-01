A world first from Wittenbach – the Goldvreneli goes digital The precious metal trader Philoro Switzerland launches the first Cryptovreneli. A real gold coin is provided with a non-forgeable digital certificate.

The Cryptovreneli is minted in Rothenburg by Helvetic Mint AG and provided with the forgery-proof digital certificate. Image: PD

Philoro is one of the largest precious metal dealers in Europe. The Swiss headquarters are located in Wittenbach. Philoro has now launched a world first with the Cryptovreneli. It is the first hybrid token and thus a pioneering project for gold investors and collectors, says CEO Christian Brenner. Because of the traditional Goldvrenelis, they came up with the idea of ​​combining the physical and digital worlds in this investment area. The Goldvreneli has been a popular birth or godchild gift in Switzerland for 126 years. It is also a very popular investment product: “Goldvreneli has been one of Philoro’s bestsellers for years. More than 100,000 copies were sold across the entire Philoro Group last year alone.»