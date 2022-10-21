Along with the release of the new iPad, Apple yesterday lowered the prices of some older official refurbished iPad models. Apple has further reduced the official refurbished 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which are between 15% and 25% cheaper than brand new models.

In April, Apple’s officially refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models were about 10% cheaper than brand new models, and now Apple has further cut prices, equivalent to 15% off brand new models.

For example, the entry-level 14-inch model that normally sells for $1,999 was originally refurbished for $1,799, but is now down to $1,709. Likewise, the stock high-end configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is $3,499 brand-new, originally refurbished at $3,149, but has now dropped to $2,989.

Refurbished older MacBook Pro models are getting even bigger price cuts, such as the 2019 16-inch 2.6GHz Core i7 model, which previously cost $1,949, and a brand-new model that’s 15% off its original price of $2,299 the discount of. As of this week, the refurbished model is on sale for $1,749, a nearly 25 percent discount from its original price.