2023 happens to be the Year of the Rabbit. In this year, what kind of fortunes will people with the zodiac sign of Rooster, Dog and Pig have? Take a look.

The overall horoscope for those born in the Year of the Rooster in 2023

If you are a Rooster, your fortune will be serious this year. It will be opposed to Tai Sui, and there will be no lucky stars, so there will be a big discount in terms of fortune. Even so, although the evil stars are influential, they are not too serious. As long as you pay a little attention, step by step, you can get through it safely; if you have any big ideas this year, you should stay put and leave it for this year.

People born in the year of the rooster pay attention to the key points

This year’s fortune is average, no movement is worse than stillness, and the goal is to be stable and no major events will happen; the peach blossoms are average, and there is no breakthrough for the time being; those who do not have objects should work harder; The big plan to show off will be left to next year; it is easy to have a big bankruptcy, so be very careful; work is easy to encounter obstacles; health luck is average;

Detailed explanation of lucky and unfortunate stars for people born in the year of the rooster

There are no lucky stars this year, and there are evil stars:

Moon Sky: Strictly speaking, this is not a malefic star, it just reflects the problems you have faced in thinking this year. You have a lot of new plans this year, but due to various factors, you have not put them into practice in the end, and you often have daydreams; when we are doing things, we should not take everything for granted, but should consider the feasibility of things objectively and comprehensively, and ask more questions. Friends’ opinions count.

Big Consumption: The presence of this star indicates that you will have a chance to go bankrupt this year, and the degree of loss is not light. The purpose of destiny is to make big things small and small things into nothing, so that we can help you.

With the appearance of the “big consumption” star this year, you will face unprecedented economic pressure, and this pressure varies from person to person. Usually, those with a good financial management concept may only represent an increase in spending this year, and there is no regression. If you don’t have any financial sense of your own, and your income has been just right, you may start going into debt this year, and the situation is not ideal.

But you don’t have to worry too much, because if you can make preparations early, the problem will still be solved. You must live within your means this year, and don’t use future money first. In this way, your fortune will definitely be enhanced, otherwise this year’s The situation will be unimaginable.

Suipo: It means that this year’s fortune has been greatly discounted. Although it is better than previous years, it is not much better. It is easy to encounter blockages at work, uneasy, and it is not easy to concentrate, so the ability to work will also be discounted. You have to be careful about everything, especially this year is not too much, so you should focus on how to improve the ability and process in the work.

Disaster: If you have this star, you should pay attention to the chances of disasters happening, but they are not necessarily serious. In general, pay special attention to unexpected events, such as the sudden cancellation of an overseas travel flight, the sudden failure of an appointment promised by others, and so on. Therefore, everything must be prepared with both hands, and everything must be prepared for the worst before things can be resolved.

Langan: It means that anything you do this year will be blocked. You must handle it carefully so that the situation will not be too serious. Originally, the influence of this evil star was very small, but since you do not have a lucky star this year, you cannot ignore any small problems.

All aspects of fortune for people born in the year of the rooster

Your own fortune: This year there is both opposition to Tai Sui and no lucky stars, so the overall fortune cannot be good; a movement is worse than a stillness, and the goal is to be stable.

Work fortune: It is easy to encounter blockages at work, but there are not too many villains, so there is not much action to be expected to be smooth.

Wealth fortune: It is easy to have a big bankruptcy. Can enhance wealth.

Investment fortune: investment luck is average, this year should be patient; steady investment is acceptable.

Emotional luck: Emotional luck is mediocre, so those who do not have objects must work harder to break through.

Health fortune: The health fortune is average, this year should pay more attention.

Right and wrong fortune: The villain is less right and wrong, so there is no need to pay special attention to it.

The overall horoscope for people born in the year of the dog in 2023

If you are a dog, your fortune will be stable this year, the auspicious stars will shine brightly, and the noble people will be strong. In addition, you will get a lot of points when you are compatible with Tai Sui. However, you have to pay attention to some unexpected things, so you should also pay attention to it while you are stable, and be careful at work. It’s easy to get blocked, or some things that are taken for granted suddenly change; but it’s not a big problem. Other things such as health and wealth are also satisfactory. If you plan to show your talents this year, such as changing jobs, doing business is also a suitable time, and it is easier to succeed.

People born in the year of the dog pay attention to the key points

Noble people are strong, pay attention to the help around you; if you have the opportunity to help each other, everything will go smoothly this year; this year, your power status will be further improved at work; there is no major health problem; right and wrong are few; be careful of sudden changes.

Detailed explanation of good and bad stars for people born in the year of the dog

Lucky stars have:

Ziwei: Represents the emperor’s star, the supreme star, and the power star. Those with this star will have further promotion in power and status, but power status may not be equal to wealth, and there may be a possibility of promotion. , but it may only be that the workload increases and the labor is only slightly adjusted; but all in all, it is a good thing, whether it is worth doing is a matter of opinion. In terms of personal perception, it is a challenge for oneself to learn more things. OK

Sui He: It means that this year and Tai Sui will have a close relationship. Doing things will get twice the result with half the effort, the fortune is strong, and you will be handy in doing anything, so you should take good care of it.

The evil stars are:

Defeated: This star is like Monopoly, taking you back to where you started, or even more backwards. This star is the most dangerous for those who are greedy for winning and do not know how to lose. If you have always had an adventurous spirit, you should be more careful this year, because a wave may have wiped out your life savings, and a little careless There may even be negative equity; however, if you have always been a stable player, this star will have little effect on you. If you think about heaven, think about hell, be careful. This year, greed is the most taboo, and greed makes you poor. As long as you are content, don’t take risks, don’t take the initiative to change, and don’t change because of changes, you will have a very good fortune. Especially fortunate to have the help of the “Earth Solution” star, it will resolve a lot of bad luck for you, so on the whole, be careful yourself and know how to stop when the fortune is not ready. Just like going to a casino, this year it is advisable to “cut the grass” instead of “grinding the seats”.

Tian E: On behalf of some unpredictable things will happen. With this star year, the plan for this year must be carefully planned, make no mistakes, and be prepared with both hands. If things exceed the budget, there must be other plans to make up. In addition, going out less will also help your fortune this year, because the unpredictable things that do not go out can not be completely avoided, but they will also be greatly reduced.

Tiansha: It means that this year is a bit stagnant, and things may not be smooth. However, since your fortune this year is very good, with the help of the lucky star “Ziwei”, you must persevere, otherwise you will only give up halfway. It must be sunny after the rain, so when you encounter difficulties, you must not give up, so that you can succeed.

All aspects of fortune for people born in the year of the dog

Your own fortune: This year’s overall fortune is very good, and your luck will also help, and everything will go well.

Work fortune: The work is very smooth, there are very few villains this year, and there are opportunities for promotion; just pay attention to some things that are taken for granted and be careful that there will be changes in the end.

Wealth fortune: Wealth luck is good, and this year can be a more aggressive year; if you want to change jobs or do business, this year will be a good time.

Investment fortune: This year’s investment fortune is very good. Those with investment habits can actively deploy this year; too speculative is not acceptable, but aggressive speculation may be more involved, and there will be gains.

Emotional fortune: The emotional fortune is medium and high. Although the peach blossoms are not very prominent, there are still many opportunities; those who do not have objects can actively look for new objects this year, and those who have objects will have a stable relationship this year.

Health fortune: This year is very healthy and will go well.

Right and wrong fortune: This year, there are very few right and wrong people, and it will not hinder work.

The overall fortune of those born in the year of the pig in 2023

If you are a Pig, your luck will be flat this year. Since there are no lucky stars, luckily the power of the evil stars is not too strong, so this year will focus on stability. If you have any ideas, such as changing jobs or doing business. Buying a property, etc., should be left to this year; other aspects are expected to be stable, and the goal this year is that nothing much happens.

People born in the year of the pig pay attention to the key points

There is no lucky star this year, but the evil star is not serious at all, and it is expected to pass smoothly; if you have any ideas, you should leave it to this year; Not too serious.

Detailed explanation of good and bad stars for people born in the year of the pig

There are no lucky stars this year, and there are evil stars:

Earthshade: Everything is not going well, the fortune is blocked, everything seems to be difficult to complete and it seems that there are expenses in the middle. But the situation is not too serious, just need to pay more attention to it.

White Tiger: Be careful this year is prone to disasters, some unexpected accidents, be careful when going out and going out.

All aspects of fortune for people born in the year of the pig

Own fortune: The overall fortune is flat, because there are no lucky stars; fortunately, the power of the evil stars is not strong.

Work fortune: stable work, if there is no major change, it can be expected to pass through this year; pay attention to things that are easy to block, and there will be branches in the middle.

Wealth luck: Wealth luck is average, this year is not as good as quiet, if you want to buy a home, you should talk about it after this year.

Investment fortune: The investment fortune is mediocre, and it is only appropriate to invest prudently. Too much speculation will lead to bankruptcy.

Emotional fortune: Emotional luck is flat, those who do not have possessions should redouble their efforts this year, and those who have possessions are expected to have a stable relationship this year.

Health fortune: There is no major problem with health fortune.

Right and wrong fortune: There are very few right and wrong people this year.

